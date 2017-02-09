RIDOT Seeks Federal Funding for Providence Project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation submitted a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund an enhanced design of the 6/10 Interchange where it intersects with I-95 northbound and the Providence Viaduct northbound. The $226.1 million project will still address the deteriorating Viaduct northbound but adds improved traffic circulation from the 6/10 corridor, provides pedestrian enhancements, and makes 7.3 acres of land available for development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.