RIDOT Seeks Federal Funding for Provi...

RIDOT Seeks Federal Funding for Providence Project

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation submitted a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund an enhanced design of the 6/10 Interchange where it intersects with I-95 northbound and the Providence Viaduct northbound. The $226.1 million project will still address the deteriorating Viaduct northbound but adds improved traffic circulation from the 6/10 corridor, provides pedestrian enhancements, and makes 7.3 acres of land available for development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09) 3 hr waterfordtowers 10
News Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur... Thu tomin cali 4
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Wed Maria 30
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb 6 Phart Stupidly 1,108
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Feb 5 Rickster 116
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Feb 5 Erin_W 56
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC