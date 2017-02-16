Ri Gop files complaint against Speaker Mattiello's Pac

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Rhode Island's GOP Chair Brandon Bill has filed a complaint with the Board of Elections against Speaker Nick Mattiello's political action committee. Bell is accusing the Fund for Democratic Leadership PAC of going over the $25,000 cap for yearly total campaign contributions, donating $38,100 in monetary contributions to 40 candidates and 5 party committees.

