Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Symphony To Perform With Ri Philharmonic Orchestra At the Vets, 2/17
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestra performs on stage with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in their annual Side-by-Side concert on Friday, February 17 at 6:30pm at The VETS in Providence, as part of the evening's AMICA Rush Hour program. The concert, conducted by Music Director Larry Rachleff, features the top-level RIPYO Symphony Orchestra, led by Youth Orchestra Director and Philharmonic Orchestra violinist Alexey Shabalin, performing the final movements of Stravinsky's Firebird Suite .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Sun
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Somravanh
|11
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC