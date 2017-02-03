Rhode Island legislator says she was fired by restaurant for political talk

In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Rhode Island state Rep. Moira Walsh, D-Providence, listens during swearing-in ceremonies in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. A Rhode Island state lawmaker was fired from her job as a waitress after her employer said her political views hurt the restaurant's reputation. Raymond Burns, the owner of the Classic Caf in Providence, said Thursday he warned Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh, of Providence, that her "vocal political discussions" during her shift was interfering with her work.

