Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan to visit Rhode Island
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will be making a visit to deeply Democratic Rhode Island this week, and protesters say they plan to greet him. The nonprofit group Year Up says its office in downtown Providence is among the places Ryan is scheduled to visit.
