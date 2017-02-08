Remains of missing 73-year-old identi...

Remains of missing 73-year-old identified

13 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. The remains of Ana Martinez, the 73-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas morning around 5 a.m., have been identified. Officials found a body last October near the Woonasquatucket River, in the same area where police had searched for Martinez.

