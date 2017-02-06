Religious leaders plan to set up sanc...

Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary churches to house illegal immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI People representing 20 or more places of worship met at the First Unitarian Church of Providence, Monday night to discuss ways to set up sanctuary congregations. And if it came down to it, it's something one Reverend said he is willing to go to jail for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) 10 hr Phart Stupidly 1,108
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Sun Rickster 116
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Sun Erin_W 56
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan '17 Juliette Day 29
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,033 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC