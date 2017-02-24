R.I.woman accused of poisoning food for stray cats
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Providence woman is facing accusations she poured bleach on food left out for stray and feral cats, and according to a police report, the woman admitted the act to officers. "Why would someone want to poison them?" asked Elizabeth Davis, a volunteer who frequently feeds the homeless cats living inside an abandoned home on Whittier Avenue.
