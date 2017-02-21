Providence police investigating triple stabbing
Police arrived at a Charles Street parking lot near a fast food restaurant around 2 a.m. Sunday and found a group of people fighting. One man was found lying down with a stab wound to his chest and two other men were found nearby with stab wounds.
