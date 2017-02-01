Pro-choice activists rally at RI Stat...

Pro-choice activists rally at RI State House, introduce state abortion bill

17 hrs ago

PROVIDENCE, RI Susan Morettini and her husband, Tony, said Wednesday they are fearful what could happen if women are denied access to a legal abortion. It is an emotional topic for the couple who came out to support Planned Parenthood at a State House rally; just one day after President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

