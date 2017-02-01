Pro-choice activists rally at RI State House, introduce state abortion bill
PROVIDENCE, RI Susan Morettini and her husband, Tony, said Wednesday they are fearful what could happen if women are denied access to a legal abortion. It is an emotional topic for the couple who came out to support Planned Parenthood at a State House rally; just one day after President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Idk
|55
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC