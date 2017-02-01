Press Secretary Sean Spicer harnesses the power of Skype

On Wednesday, Spicer welcomed four new reporters into the already sardine-packed James S. Brady Press Briefing Room with the help of video chat application Skype. Spicer's virtual addition to the daily press briefing, also known as the "Skype Seat," allows for additional reporters from around the country, who are not able to attend the briefings in person, to ask Spicer a question or two remotely.

