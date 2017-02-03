Politics | Fecteau: Raimondo's Sanctu...

Politics | Fecteau: Raimondo's Sanctuary City Tightrope

Certain progressive Democrats have taken umbrage to Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo's moderation on the sanctuary city policy. In an interview on WGBH, Raimondo said she may not be willing to lose federal funding of $3 billion dollars because of Providence's alleged sanctuary city status.

