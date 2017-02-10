Politics | Fecteau: For Cicilline, What Goes Arounda .
I trust Congressman and former mayor of Providence David Cicilline will be written about in history as one of Rhode Island's paramount electoral blunders of all time. Cicilline would face criminal charges for his malfeasance in any other state, but this is Rhode Island; a state that appears to elect the crooked, and the neurotic Cicilline falls in both camps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Fri
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Maria
|30
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Feb 5
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 5
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC