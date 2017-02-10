Politics | Fecteau: For Cicilline, What Goes Arounda .

Politics | Fecteau: For Cicilline, Wh...

Politics | Fecteau: For Cicilline, What Goes Around

I trust Congressman and former mayor of Providence David Cicilline will be written about in history as one of Rhode Island's paramount electoral blunders of all time. Cicilline would face criminal charges for his malfeasance in any other state, but this is Rhode Island; a state that appears to elect the crooked, and the neurotic Cicilline falls in both camps.

