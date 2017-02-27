Police Log
Megan White, 26, of Blake Street in Warwick was arraigned Monday in 3rd Division District Court on one count of DUI Death resulting in the death of Daniel McCarthy 82 of Cranston resulting from an accident Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. involving three vehicles on Warwick Avenue.
