Police face complaints about 'third-shift terror squad'

In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 photo Charm Howie, of Providence, R.I., stands for a photograph, in Woonsocket, R.I. Howie is one of several residents alleging racially biased and overly aggressive policing by what critics have come to call the "third shift terror squad" of Providence officers who patrol the city's South Side at night. Howie, a black former police cadet, has a unique relationship with the white officers who arrested him after a traffic stop last year: he was their former classmate at an academy he said he was bullied into leaving.

