Police face complaints about 'third-shift terror squad'
In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 photo Charm Howie, of Providence, R.I., stands for a photograph, in Woonsocket, R.I. Howie is one of several residents alleging racially biased and overly aggressive policing by what critics have come to call the "third shift terror squad" of Providence officers who patrol the city's South Side at night. Howie, a black former police cadet, has a unique relationship with the white officers who arrested him after a traffic stop last year: he was their former classmate at an academy he said he was bullied into leaving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|21 hr
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Sun
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Somravanh
|11
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC