Police arrest two, seek another in connection to $90K worth of stolen diapers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Two men have been arrested, and the search is on for a third man wanted in connection for stealing $90,000 worth of diapers on Thursday. The Rhode Island State Police say 59-year-old Aubrey Bettis, who also goes by Mitchell Bettis, of Providence, and 41-year-old Damon Martin, or Coventry were arrested after detectives raided a property on Smith Street, where 800 boxes of diapers were recovered.

