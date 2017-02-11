Photo Flash: Trinity Rep's a Midsumme...

Photo Flash: Trinity Rep's a Midsummer Night's Dream Takes the Stage in 80's Fasion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Trinity Repertory Company presents A Midsummer Night's Dream , directed by Tyler Dobrowsky , and featuring resident Acting Company members Rachael Warren as Puck and Fr Ed Sullivan , Jr. as Bottom. Performances run through March 24. Tickets are on sale by phone at 351-4242, online at www.trinityrep.com , or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09) Fri waterfordtowers 10
News Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur... Thu tomin cali 4
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 8 Maria 30
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb 6 Phart Stupidly 1,108
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Feb 5 Rickster 116
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Feb 5 Erin_W 56
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Providence County was issued at February 11 at 4:29PM EST

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC