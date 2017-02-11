Photo Flash: Trinity Rep's a Midsummer Night's Dream Takes the Stage in 80's Fasion

Trinity Repertory Company presents A Midsummer Night's Dream , directed by Tyler Dobrowsky , and featuring resident Acting Company members Rachael Warren as Puck and Fr Ed Sullivan , Jr. as Bottom. Performances run through March 24. Tickets are on sale by phone at 351-4242, online at www.trinityrep.com , or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.

