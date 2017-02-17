Owner seeks to raze shipbuilder's his...

Owner seeks to raze shipbuilder's historic Providence home

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The owner of a historic home in Providence that once belonged to an 18th-century shipbuilder and merchant now wants to demolish the home and replace it with an "architecturally identical" version of the property. The 2 ½-story Welcome Arnold House was built for Welcome Arnold in the College Hill Historic District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09) Feb 10 waterfordtowers 10
News Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur... Feb 9 tomin cali 4
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 8 Maria 30
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb 6 Phart Stupidly 1,108
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Feb 5 Rickster 116
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Feb 5 Erin_W 56
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC