One of RI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives...

One of RI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives arrested in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. One of Rhode Island's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives was arrested Wednesday in Ohio by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. James Joseph, 28, was arrested in Toledo, Ohio, after being wanted by the Providence Police Department for a 2016 robbery and shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) 7 hr Idk 55
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan '17 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec '16 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC