One of RI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives arrested in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. One of Rhode Island's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives was arrested Wednesday in Ohio by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. James Joseph, 28, was arrested in Toledo, Ohio, after being wanted by the Providence Police Department for a 2016 robbery and shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Idk
|55
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC