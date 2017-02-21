Officials approve sale of Providence'...

Officials approve sale of Providence's 'Wedding Cake House'

A 19th century mansion in Providence dubbed the "Wedding Cake House" is set to be sold to a feminist arts group. The Providence Journal reports the Providence Redevelopment Agency unanimously approved the sale of the Broadway residence to The Dirt Palace on Wednesday.

