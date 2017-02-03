North Providence and East Providence Police Departments Expanding Police Access to Naloxone

As part of a coordinated, statewide effort to address Rhode Island's drug overdose crisis, the North Providence and East Providence Police Departments are working to get naloxone to other municipal police departments whose officers are currently not equipped with the overdose rescue medication. "Naloxone is an essential tool in our work to prevent overdoses and save lives, but it can only work if it is in the hands of first responders and others whose swift action can mean the difference between life and death," said Governor Gina Raimondo.

