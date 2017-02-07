News | Winter Storm Watch: 12 Inches ...

News | Winter Storm Watch: 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Providence on Thursday

Read more: Go Local

Up to a foot of snow is possible in Providence starting on Wednesday night with wind gusts as high as 45 MPH.

Providence Discussions

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Providence County was issued at February 07 at 2:51PM EST

Providence, RI

