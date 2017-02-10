News | Up to 8 Inches of Snow Expected to Hit Providence Starting Sunday

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Providence by the National Weather Service in effect from 7 a.m. on Sunday, February 12 to Monday night February 13. The service projects that Providence will get hit with 4-8 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. "A Winter Storm Warning is issued when an average snowfall of 6 inches or more is expected within a 12 hour period...or for 8 inches or more in a 24 hour period.

