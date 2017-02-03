News | Top Watchdog Alleges Elorza Received Illegal Contribution from Roger Williams University
GoLocal has learned that a complaint will be filed on Monday morning with the Rhode Island Board of Elections that claims Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza received an illegal campaign finance contribution. "This complaint alleges that Jorge Elorza received an illegal contribution from Roger Williams University in the fall of 2014, during his campaign for Mayor of the City of Providence.
