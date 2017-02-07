News | Sen. Ruggerio Introduces Bill to Address Assaults on Delivery People
Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio introduced legislation to specifically address assaults on delivery people and create stiff penalties for it. The legislation would make assault and battery on delivery people a felony and would mandate a maximum sentence of imprisonment of three years or a $3,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Sun
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan '17
|Somravanh
|11
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC