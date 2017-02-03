News | Rep. Costantino Asks House Oversight Committee to Assess DMV
Representative Gregory Costantino is asking House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Patricia Serpa and the committee to assess the workings of the Division of Motor Vehicles . Costantino's concern comes days after AAA left downtown Providence and also dropped their DMV services at their Royal Little Drive location.
