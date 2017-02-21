News | Prov Ranks As One of Worst State Capitals to Live In - Even Behind Augusta, ME
According to a recent study done by WalletHub, Providence is the seventh worst capital city to live in, ranking 44th out of 50 cities. Providence ranks well behind cities like Augusta, Maine and Frankfort, Kentucky.
Read more at Go Local.
