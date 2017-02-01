News | NEW: Suspect in Federal Hill Dolce Villa Robbery Arrested

News | NEW: Suspect in Federal Hill D...

Brandon James, 22, was arrested at 20 Job Street in Providence and is charged with first-degree robbery by Providence Police. Police made the arrest after an investigation into the suspect shown in a surveillance video.

