News | Fung Leads Effort to Improve Panhandling Safety - Cranston Passes Ordinance

The effort to control panhandling and other activities relating to passing things in and out of cars along roadsides passed in Cranston Wednesday night by a 5 to 4 margin along party lines. Cranston Mayor Allan Fung originally proposed a "road safety ordinance" in October, modeled after a proposal put forth by former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino that was upheld by the courts in another state, but in the midst of a re-election campaign Democrats on the Council defeated the effort.

