News | Elorza Claims Progress in Stat...

News | Elorza Claims Progress in State of the City, But Critics Raise Serious Concerns

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza cited the largest surplus in the city's recent history, the city's improved bond rating, and plans to invest in infrastructure and education at Wednesday's State of the City, as making him "more optimistic than ever" about the potential of Providence -- but other elected officials questioned just how well the state's capital city is doing. "Mayor Elorza noted that at the end of FY 15, the city faced a $13 million cumulative deficit and that by reforming the way the city puts budgets together, FY 16 ended with the largest surplus in the city's records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) 13 hr Idk 55
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan '17 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec '16 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC