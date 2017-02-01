News | Elorza Claims Progress in State of the City, But Critics Raise Serious Concerns

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza cited the largest surplus in the city's recent history, the city's improved bond rating, and plans to invest in infrastructure and education at Wednesday's State of the City, as making him "more optimistic than ever" about the potential of Providence -- but other elected officials questioned just how well the state's capital city is doing. "Mayor Elorza noted that at the end of FY 15, the city faced a $13 million cumulative deficit and that by reforming the way the city puts budgets together, FY 16 ended with the largest surplus in the city's records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.