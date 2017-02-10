News | Defend Planned Parenthood Rally to Take Place in Providence on Saturday
A new group has organized in Rhode Island and is launching "DEFEND Planned Parenthood" rally beginning on Federal Hill and ending at the Rhode Island State House on Saturday. "In addition to supporting Planned Parenthood's mission, we feel that religious beliefs are personal and shouldn't be influencing legislation or interfering with access to health care.
