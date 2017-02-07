New poll shows 3/5 of RI voters favor...

New poll shows 3/5 of RI voters favor legalizing pot

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. A new poll shows about three out of five voters in the state are in favor of legalizing marijuana in Rhode Island. The poll shows the bulk of the voters in favor, 70 percent, live in Burrillville and Glocester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) 5 hr Maria 30
News Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur... Tue tomin cali 1
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Mon Phart Stupidly 1,108
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Sun Rickster 116
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Sun Erin_W 56
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Providence County was issued at February 08 at 2:17PM EST

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC