New poll shows 3/5 of RI voters favor legalizing pot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. A new poll shows about three out of five voters in the state are in favor of legalizing marijuana in Rhode Island. The poll shows the bulk of the voters in favor, 70 percent, live in Burrillville and Glocester.
