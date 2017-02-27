Mr Burns, a Post-Electric Play Hits The Wilbury Group Next Month
The Wilbury Group proudly announces the Spring production of Anne Washburn 's 2014 off-Broadway hit Mr Burns, a post-electric play directed by Brien Lang in performances March 16-April 1, 2017. In post-apocalyptic America, a group of strangers bond by recreating the infamous "Cape Feare" episode of The Simpsons.
