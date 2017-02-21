Monet: The Early Years at the Legion of Honor
Through may 29, the Legion of Honor will feature approximately 60 paintings representing Claude Monet's formative period as a painter. From 1858 to 1872, Monet honed his distinctive style that would help define the French Impressionist movement.
