MargOH! Channing to Return to Pangea for Encore of HUNG This Spring
MargOH! Channing is going to power drink her way through an hour of comedy, song and several hiccups. MargOH! Channing is HUNG every morning! Come experience what it's like for her while she tells stories of fun, frolic, regret and fables from forgotten evenings of power drinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|21 hr
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Juliette Day
|29
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC