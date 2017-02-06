MargOH! Channing to Return to Pangea ...

MargOH! Channing to Return to Pangea for Encore of HUNG This Spring

MargOH! Channing is going to power drink her way through an hour of comedy, song and several hiccups. MargOH! Channing is HUNG every morning! Come experience what it's like for her while she tells stories of fun, frolic, regret and fables from forgotten evenings of power drinking.

