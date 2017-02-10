Man shot by Providence police remains...

Man shot by Providence police remains in serious condition

A homicide suspect shot by Providence police officers after a car chase remains hospitalized in serious condition and authorities have yet to speak with him. The Providence Journal reports that 24-year-old Raymond Paiva was at Rhode Island Hospital on Sunday.

Providence, RI

