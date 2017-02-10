Man sentenced for operating butane ha...

Man sentenced for operating butane hash oil lab out of home

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Westerly man who operated a butane hash oil lab [BHO] out of his home has been sentenced to three years of probation on Friday. 41-year-old Scott Slagel, who had previously plead guilty on May 13th, 2016 was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court.

