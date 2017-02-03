Man arrested in connection to Thursday night's shooting in Barrington
Frightened neighbors described hearing 3 loud gunshots, ringing out in their quiet Barrington neighborhood, on Kirby Street off of Maple Avenue. Many of the neighbors were too shaken to speak with ABC6 News on camera, but they say the shots were followed by the screeching sound of a car peeling out.
