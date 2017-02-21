Live Videos | LIVE: Providence Preser...

Live Videos | LIVE: Providence Preservation Society Talks Restoration and Winter Bash

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

For sixty years the Providence Preservation Society has been working to fight urban renewal and destruction of historic houses and buildings in Providence. Kaitlyn Frolich with the PPS says the citywide organization advocates for historic buildings and is currently advocating for one of the design plans for the new Route 6/10 Connector that will favor the neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09) Feb 10 waterfordtowers 10
News Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur... Feb 9 tomin cali 4
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 8 Maria 30
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb 6 Phart Stupidly 1,108
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Feb 5 Rickster 116
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Feb 5 Erin_W 56
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,082 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC