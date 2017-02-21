Live Videos | LIVE: Providence Preservation Society Talks Restoration and Winter Bash
For sixty years the Providence Preservation Society has been working to fight urban renewal and destruction of historic houses and buildings in Providence. Kaitlyn Frolich with the PPS says the citywide organization advocates for historic buildings and is currently advocating for one of the design plans for the new Route 6/10 Connector that will favor the neighborhoods.
