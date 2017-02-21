Live Videos | From the Streets to the...

Live Videos | From the Streets to the Stage, FirstWorks Brings Iconic ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

"We're really trying to break the theater open," Kathleen Fletcher, founder of the non-profit FirstWorks, says they are connecting art with audiences. "Part of what FirstWorks does is bring world class arts to Rhode Island, to Providence and connect them with the community," Fletcher says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07) 1 hr Sydney 23
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Thu elsondivorce 33
News Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met... Feb 21 yep 1
Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09) Feb 10 waterfordtowers 10
News Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur... Feb 9 tomin cali 4
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb 6 Phart Stupidly 1,108
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Feb 5 Rickster 116
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC