How to be a rebel, but not a troublemaker, at work
Carmen Medina spent 32 years at the CIA as an analyst and self-described organizational heretic. Speaking after retirement to a Providence, R.I., audience, her reference to being an organizational heretic stirred local leadership consultant Lois Kelly to share concerns about the many other rebels at work whose intentions are good but who have nobody helping them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Maria
|30
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Feb 5
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 5
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC