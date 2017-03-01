Harmful algae bloom bans shellfish harvesting in parts of RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. The Rhode Island Departments of Environmental Management and Health announced on Tuesday that areas of Rhode Island Sound and the Narragansett Bay have been closed to shellfishing until further notice. Authorities say Narragansett Bay just south of the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges, and lower Sakonnet River will be closed to shellfishing beginning at sunrise on Wednesday, March 1, due to a confirmed harmful algae bloom .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.