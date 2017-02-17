Get Cast in the Nonunion 'Rent' Tour and 4 More Musical Gigs

If you've been dying to scratch that onstage itch, you cannot miss this week's roundup of notices. Below, we have five union and nonunion musical opportunities, incluidng regional and Broadway, leading, featured, ensemble roles, and more! See if there's a part for you, then get out there and get to auditioning! "RENT" NATIONAL TOUR An open casting call will be held on March 6 and 7 in New York City for the nonunion national tour of "Rent."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.