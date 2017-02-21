Future film stars get their start rig...

Future film stars get their start right here in Rhode Island

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Nope...not the making of an independent film...it's just another school day for students at the Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts in Providence. "Whenever I watch a movie I'm like 'ooh what if I added this or that to a shot'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) 15 hr stillkicking 57
News Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07) Fri Sydney 23
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 23 elsondivorce 33
News Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met... Feb 21 yep 1
Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09) Feb 10 waterfordtowers 10
News Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur... Feb 9 tomin cali 4
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb 6 Phart Stupidly 1,108
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC