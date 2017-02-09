The CW Providence presents Free Lunch Friday! We're feeding Providence at Kennedy Plaza on Friday, February 17th from 12 Noon- to 1:30pm. Be one of the first 25 people to line up at your favorite food truck and get a $10 lunch voucher from our CW Superheroes to use for lunch! See you this Friday at Kennedy Plaza! There will be 4 trucks to choose from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CW28 Providence.