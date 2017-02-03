Downtown Boys sign to Sub Pop, announce show at Everybody Hits
Providence, RI outfit Downtown Boys have become familiar faces in the Philadelphia DIY scene lately, building a grassroots movement around their multi-faceted punk music for the last half decade that led to the 2015 release of Full Communism on Don Giovanni Records. Well, the quintet is continuing to move up with this week's announcement that revered Seattle label Sub Pop has signed them on for a new LP, with Fugazi's Guy Picciotto joining Communism 's Greg Norman in the engineering seat.
