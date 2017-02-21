DCYF revokes child care license for Providence nonprofit
The R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families is revoking the child care license of a nonprofit day care associated with state Rep. Anastasia Williams. Officials first notified the John Hope Settlement House that its license would be revoked last November following the discovery that one employee was working there despite being barred by the agency.
