Criteria for historical plaques discussed

The Somerset Historical Commission continued its discussion last week on the historical plaque program that it hopes to start in town. Under such a program, homeowners would be able to purchase a special plaque that has been designed by the town to place on their house after the commission reviews an application to see if the structure meets certain criteria that qualifies it as an historic home.

