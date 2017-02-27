Complete Part Inspection in a Single Measurement

The MarShaft SCOPE 600 plus 3D from Mahr Federal combines optical and touch sensors in the same unit to provide 3D functionality and complete inspection of the workpiece in a single measurement. Combining optical and touch sensors in the same unit, the MarShaft SCOPE 600 plus 3D from Mahr Federal provides 3D functionality and complete inspection of the workpiece in a single measurement.

