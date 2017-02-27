Class rings from West Point grads are melted for new rings

Class rings of deceased members of West Point's "Long Grey Line" rest on memorial plaques at the Pease & Curren foundry Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Warwick, R.I. PROVIDENCE, R.I.>> A Rhode Island refinery melted class rings donated by U.S. Military Academy graduates on Monday in an annual tradition, so the gold can be used for new class rings. The West Point Association of Graduates' Class Ring Memorial Program links its corps of graduates, known as the Long Gray Line, with members joining the ranks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.